LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A man who scaled the KTLA news tower in Hollywood on Tuesday safely came down on his own after an hourslong standoff.

The man was seen sitting about 30 feet up the tower and straddling the KTLA marquee while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish.” Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of the incident at about 6:30 p.m.

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Bystanders watch as a man climbed the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Bystanders watch as a man climbed the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

At one point, the man was playing an electric guitar.

Officials called him a “protester,” but it’s unclear what exactly he was protesting. The handwritten sign had another message on the back saying, “MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones.”

A large inflatable airbag was positioned below the tower as crews tried to get the man down safely. He appeared uncooperative, and at one point, told officers he would come down in 20 minutes. However, he remained on the tower for more than three hours.

Crowds gathered across the street to watch the standoff unfold. Power to the tower and the electronic marquee was shut off for safety.

LAPD’s crisis negotiation team talked with the climber but backed off after some time, leaving a ladder propped against the tower.

The man climbed down from the tower on his own at about 9:30 p.m. while authorities waited for him at the bottom. He was arrested without further incident and will face trespassing charges, according to LAPD.