CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly drove over 130 mph while trying to avoid an officer, according to an affidavit.

Ramses De Los Santos, 23, of Palm Harbor was heading north on US-19 when he saw a Clearwater patrol car, police said.

According to the affidavit, the suspect began accelerating at a high speed, reaching over 130 mph while weaving in and out of traffic. He was said to have made evasive maneuvers to avoid crashing.

Police said the suspect kept driving in a reckless manner after an officer activated his lights and siren but was finally pulled over and was taken into custody.

After being read his rights, De Los Santos admitted to knowingly fleeing from the officer and said that he “was just being stupid,” the affidavit said.

Police said the suspect was found with shatters, a concentrated form of a marijuana derivative, and seven containers of marijuana wax. He was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.