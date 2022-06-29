MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Last year’s fireworks-related deaths include a man who was hit by a stray firework while lounging in a hot tub, an 8-year-old killed at a block party and a man who died after his homemade fireworks exploded and collapsed a wall while his pregnant wife and four children were in his house.

Those are among the stories of the nine people who died nationwide from fireworks-related injuries last year, according to a report released this month from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The report included statistics on deaths, emergency room trips and illegal fireworks.

Injuries were down from 2020, likely because public firework shows were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and reopened in 2021, the report speculates. There were no firework-related injuries from public displays last year.

There were 11,500 injuries last year, down to 15,600 in 2020, according to the report. There has been a steady increase in injuries since 2006, when 9,200 were reported.

People were also more likely to be injured by fireworks last year, with a rate of 3.5 per 100,000, compared to 4.7 per 100,000 in 2020. Almost three-quarters of injuries happened between June 18 and July 18.

Males were the most likely to be injured, making up 59% of injuries. Males also accounted for all nine deaths — a number the report notes is likely higher since the agency relies on news reports to count fatalities, and a hospital system to get data on injuries.

Among the fatalities, six had to do with misusing fireworks, one was a mortar launch malfunction and two are labeled as having “unknown circumstances.”

The report provides details about the nine deaths. In June 2021, a 31-year-old man was killed while making fireworks in his home while his pregnant wife and four children were at home. His family survived, but a wall collapsed, and responders were delayed in rescuing him because fireworks continued to explode.

The next month, a 24-year-old man who was in a hot tub was hit and killed after a mortar blast tilted and fired at people. In another incident, a 55-year-old man died after he lit a firework from a paddle boat and the firework exploded early.

The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy killed by an illegal mortar-type firework at a block party.

Illegal fireworks commonly injured people, according to the data, with the devices making up 31% of injuries. Those fireworks, estimated at an import value of $326,000, included violations that had to do with fuses, banned chemicals and too many pyrotechnic materials stuffed into the fireworks.

Firecrackers were more likely to hurt people than sparklers, making up 1,500 and 1,100 injuries, respectfully. However, children under the age of five were more likely to be injured by sparklers than any other type of firework.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends obeying laws on where to light fireworks, to only use them outdoors, to have buckets ready to douse fires, to keep a safe distance from fireworks and to not light fireworks if someone has been drinking alcohol. Children should be at least 12 years old to handle sparklers.