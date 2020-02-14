Man offers $25,000 to anyone who can find him a girlfriend

While many people are scrambling to find last-minute presents or even a date before Valentine’s Day, this Kansas man wants a little something more: A girlfriend. And he’s offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find one.

Bachelor Jeff Gebhart told CBS affiliate KCTV that he has grown sick of dating the traditional way and especially abhors online dating. So, he said, he decided to think outside the box.

“Well think about it, if you’re in a happy marriage, what monetary value could you ever place on meeting the right person … ever?” the 47-year-old told the outlet. “My time and frustration and disappointment definitely is worth some sort of dollar figure but that was roughly what I’d spend in dating.”

Gebhart, an entrepreneur by trade, has been working on the project for about six months. He launched his dating website Sunday night, according to CBS Sacramento.

The site has all anyone would ever need to know about the eligible bachelor, including a two-minute-long video detailing his quest. Gebhart has never been engaged or married, but has been in several long term relationships, according to his site.

He doesn’t have any kids, but does have a beloved pup named Gunner, and is using his search for love to help out other dogs. In addition to the $25,000 award for the lucky matchmaker, Gebhart said he will also make a $25,000 donation to a no-kill dog shelter or charity.



For those looking to get a quick payday, there are some strings attached. A potential match must “exclusively” date Gebhart for 365 consecutive days, according to his website. The matchmaker only gets cash if the pair makes it to the one year mark — and they don’t take home it all at once.

Gebhart will pay the fee in five installments of $5,000 over a five year period, unless the couple breaks up in that time. If so, the matchmaker won’t receive any more money than what they’ve already earned.

Women who are dating him, or those who nominate themselves, are not eligible for payment.

Ladies who are interested in dating Gebhart don’t get to skip straight to dinner and a movie, either. Women must take a survey to see if they would be a match. The survey is “based in science” and was developed by a clinical psychiatrist, according to the site.

“You have a big number that apply, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones that would be great candidates for me,” Gebhart told KCTV. “Any one of them and that’s without looking at pictures or knowing the chemistry or anything.”

While it may be an unconventional way to find love, Gebhart hopes it will be just the thing to help him find his sweetheart.

“The main objective of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is,” Gebhart said.

