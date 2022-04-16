COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after they say he shot a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on an interstate in Ohio.

Officers responded about 3:25 a.m. Saturday to reports of a crash on I-71 southbound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive her injury, police said.

Police said the man was initially thought to be a victim as well, but officers determined thathe had shot the woman after becoming irate with her. He has been charged with felonious assault.

The investigation is continuing.