NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound suffered during a home invasion late Sunday night in North Nashville.

The shooting occurred at about 8:19 p.m. in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street.

According to a Metro press release, Michael Hutchins, 29, was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Metro police added he was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.

Hutchins died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was transferred after his condition worsened.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.

No other information was immediately released.