The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(KTLA) — A man reportedly threatening to blow up the iconic “Hollywood” sign in California mistakenly called in his threat to police in Hollywood, Florida.

Dispatchers for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office fielded the call Sunday after the suspect presumably looked up the wrong telephone number and dialed up authorities in Hollywood, Florida.

The threat, according to law enforcement who spoke to TMZ, involved blowing up the Hollywood sign, located about 2,700 miles west of where the would-be criminal directed his call.

The caller demanded $10,000 to spare the iconic sign, TMZ reports.

KTLA spoke with both authorities in both Florida and California who said they were aware of the call. A report was eventually directed to the proper agency at the Los Angeles Police Department, and the call was determined to be a hoax and the threat nonexistent.