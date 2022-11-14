CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A manhunt is underway for the shooter who killed three people and injured two more on the University of Virginia campus Sunday night.

The Charlottesville campus is currently under lockdown as the suspect is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Just before 11 p.m., UVA’s emergency management office advised that a shooting occurred on Culbreth Road, near the heart of campus.

UVA police identified the shooting suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, a student at the university.

Christopher Darnell Jones was identified by police as the suspect in a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday, Nov. 13 (Photo: UVA Police)

He is described as a Black male with a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. UVA police believe he may be driving a black SUV with the Virginia license plate number TWX-3580.

Jones is a former UVA football player from the Petersburg area. He played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High School before college.

Several police agencies including UVA Police and VA State Police are searching for Jones. UVA Police says a Virginia State Police helicopter is in the air.

Students, staff and nearby residents are advised to continue sheltering in place. You can find the latest information on the school’s emergency management page.

UVA President Jim Ryan in a letter addressed to students and staff has announced that classes will be canceled Monday.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.