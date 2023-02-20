NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans killed one person, wounded four others and sent panicked families running for cover, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday night, New Orleans police said.

The victims included three males and two females, including one child, and police said all five were taken to the hospital where one of the male victims was pronounced dead. The four other victims were hospitalized but in stable condition on Monday.

The shooting during the Krewe of Bacchus parade happened in a neighborhood outside the tourist-packed French Quarter, WWL-TV reported.

The route was filled with families with young children enjoying the parade when gunshots rang out, witnesses told the station. Chaos ensued as people ran, took cover and tried to protect their children.

Two guns were recovered, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said.

The parade was temporarily halted after the shooting.