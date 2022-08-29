(The Hill) — Marijuana use reached a record high in new polling, as for the first time more Americans said they smoke marijuana than reported smoking cigarettes in the last week.

Sixteen percent of Americans in a new Gallup poll reported smoking marijuana, up from 12% last year and more than double the all-time low of 7%.

Fewer Americans — 11% — reported smoking cigarettes during the past week, down from 16% last year and a far fall from a peak at 45% in the 1950s.

It’s the highest percentage of reported marijuana use and the lowest percentage of past-week cigarette use since Gallup started asking those questions in 2013 and 1944, respectively.

Nearly half of U.S. adults now report having tried marijuana, up from 4% when Gallup first surveyed about its use in 1969.

Despite the increasingly common use of the drug, Americans remain evenly split on whether marijuana is having a negative or positive effect on society.

Yet more than two-thirds of Americans — 68% — think the drug should be legal, a record-high maintained from last year’s polling.

Six states could vote on ballot measures legalizing marijuana in the November midterm elections. Currently, 19 others allow recreational marijuana.

Conducted between July 5-26, the surveys on marijuana and tobacco use polled 1,013 U.S. adults and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.