Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian regains Category 3 strength
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  24
Closings
All Saints Episcopal Day School Chesterfield County Schools Coastal Carolina University Dillon School District 3 Florence Christian School & Daycare FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 Florence School District One Florence-Darlington Technical College Francis Marion University Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College Marion County Schools Marlboro Marlboro Academy Marlboro County Schools Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools The Carolina Academy Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School Virtus Academy

Mario Batali’s indecent assault case returns to court

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 24, 2019 file photo, chef Mario Batali departs after pleading not guilty, at municipal court in Boston, to an allegation that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. A hearing is scheduled, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in the indecent assault and battery case against Mario Batali. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A hearing on the indecent assault and battery case against celebrity chef Mario Batali is scheduled.

A judge is slated to hear arguments Wednesday from lawyers at a pre-trial hearing in Boston Municipal Court. It’s not immediately clear what issues will be addressed.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office and lawyers for Batali didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

A hearing was also held last week in the case. Batali didn’t attend and wasn’t expected to attend Wednesday.

Batali pleaded not guilty in May to forcibly kissing and groping a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. His career crumbled in the wake of that and other accusations of sexual misconduct.

Batali’s lawyer has said the Boston charge is “without merit.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: