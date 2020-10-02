Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3M face masks to schools across the country

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Actor Mark Wahlberg is aiding students and teachers across the nation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Wahlberg’s activewear brand Performance Inspired recently partnered with the active lifestyle brand LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable face masks to teachers and students across the nation, as announced in a press release.

Cities that have already received the donated 3-ply masks include Bentonville, Arkansas; Boise; Chicago; Cincinnati; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Quincy, Massachusetts; Rochester, New York; Salisbury, North Carolina; San Antonio; and Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Wahlberg posted a video message on social media thanking essential workers and teachers as they combat the pandemic.

“This has been a year of change and stress for everybody. But today, I want to thank our essential workers. You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all of the necessities,” Wahlberg said in the video. “Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and your families. And, please know your efforts are much appreciated.”