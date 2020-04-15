Maryland police department reminds residents to put pants on when checking mailbox

TANEYTOWN, MD (WBTW) – A Maryland police department sent a reminder to residents to wear pants when they go to check their mail.
“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox,” the Taneytown Police Department said in a Facebook post.
“You know who you are. This is your final warning.”
