Massive great white shark pings off coast of Florida

MIAMI (WESH) —A 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark has pinged off the coast of Florida, according to non-profit research company OCEARCH.

The shark, named Unama’ki, recently pinged just south of Miami.

It’s one of the largest sharks ever tagged in the Atlantic and the second largest shark ever tagged by OCEARCH.

2,000+lb #WhiteShark Unama’ki is now south of #Miami #Florida & right on schedule! Will she continue to move past the #FloridaKeys & into the #GulfofMexico following her same track as last year? Learn alongside our science team on the #OCEARCH Global #SharkTracker #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/dx7cYG9xFV — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) November 5, 2020

OCEARCH said Unama’ki could be traveling along a similar path as last year, a journey that took her past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico.

