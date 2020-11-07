Massive great white shark pings off coast of Florida

MIAMI (WESH) —A 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark has pinged off the coast of Florida, according to non-profit research company OCEARCH.
The shark, named Unama’ki, recently pinged just south of Miami.
It’s one of the largest sharks ever tagged in the Atlantic and the second largest shark ever tagged by OCEARCH.
OCEARCH said Unama’ki could be traveling along a similar path as last year, a journey that took her past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico.
