Michigan couple married 70 years dies minutes apart

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who family members say did everything together for 70 years up to their final breaths — died 20 minutes apart in the same hospice care.
MLive.com reports that Les and Freda Austin, both 90, from Jackson both entered hospice Dec. 6 and died the following day.
Their beds were side-by-side.
They met in high school. Their first date was prom and they married in 1949. Their funeral service was held Tuesday.
The couple’s daughter, Sandy Maes, tells the newspaper she thinks “they knew each other was passing and they are eternally together” … “and I think it was beautiful.”
