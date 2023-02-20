(BUENA VISTA, Colo.) — The military is investigating the death of a Marine from Colorado who was found dead in his barracks in California earlier this month, according to Fox News.

Courtesy of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

The inquiry into what happened to Christopher Hutchings, who grew up in Colorado, will be conducted by the Armed Forces medical examiner alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Fox News reported.

Hutchings was found dead on Feb. 5, 2023, inside his barracks at Camp Pendleton barracks. According to Fox News, the death is considered suspicious.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NCIS, the AFME and Camp Pendleton.

A funeral with full military honor for Hutchings is planned for Feb. 26, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. A procession will also be held at about 12:30 p.m., starting at the sherriff’s office in Salida.

“We are asking citizens to line the routes waving either the U.S. Flag or U.S. Marine Corps flags to assist in honoring this young Marine,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts are with Christopher’s family and friends as they go through this difficult time.”

Hutchings has already been honored by local first responders, who participated in a procession on Thursday with Buena Vista police.

BVPD said Hutchings graduated from Buena Vista High School in 2022 and was part of the school’s wrestling team.

“Our hometown son, friend and loved one is home! Chris Hutchings we love you son!” a police Facebook post read.