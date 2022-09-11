PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old Florida boy with autism who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.

Dahud Jolicoeur disappeared at about 5 p.m. from his home in Palm Beach County, according to WPTV.

Hours later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dahud died from a “possible drowning” early Sunday morning.

“We extend our condolences to Dahud’s family, friends and the Palm Beach County community,” the department said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jolicoeur was found dead in a waterway a block from his home.

Before the boy was found, deputies said Dahud had autism and that he was non-verbal, and couldn’t swim.