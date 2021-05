TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Miami.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Liat Shamir was last seen in the area of the 2300 block of NE 193rd Street in Miami wearing all black.

Officials say Shamir is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 103 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Shamir or know her possible whereabouts, please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or call 911.