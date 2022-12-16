Picture of Ken DeLand, Jr., who went missing in France on November 27.

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father.

The family posted an update Friday morning on a website they created to help find the college student.

“Kenny has been found,” the website states. “We will update with more information as we get it! Thank you to everyone for helping us bring Kenny home.”

The student’s father, Kenneth DeLand Sr., told Nexstar’s WROC that his son was located in Spain. The father told CNN he spoke to DeLand, Jr. on the phone.

The student’s disappearance garnered international attention after he didn’t show up for classes at the University of Grenoble in eastern France on Nov. 29. His phone then pinged in a different city a day later, and a surveillance image showed him inside a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3.

DeLand, Jr. had told some classmates that he wanted to visit Marseille at the tip of France before he returned to the United States. He was supposed to return to New York this weekend.

Earlier this week, DeLand’s family, who lives near Rochester, held candlelight vigils and prayer services hoping for his safe return.

