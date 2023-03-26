A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman was arrested Saturday in Mississippi after she allegedly shot and killed her husband on Facebook Live.

Deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a domestic violence call in Columbus, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. They found that the 28-year-old man dead from a single gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, were in an argument that turned physical. Brown then allegedly shot the victim, which officials said was captured on Facebook Live.

They said evidence was found at the scene, including a handgun. Brown was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. “This was a tragic and senseless murder, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable.”