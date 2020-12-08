Mnuchin backs larger stimulus deal, talks with Pelosi and McConnell

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House and Congress appear closer than ever on another COVID-19 relief deal, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke Tuesday evening.

“Speaker Pelosi and I spoke today at 5pm, and on behalf of the President, I presented a $916 Billion proposal, which is a slightly larger package than the bipartisan proposal of $908 Billion,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “This proposal includes money for state and local governments and robust liability protections, schools and universities.”

It’s unclear exactly what is in the expanded $916 billion plan. The bipartisan plan didn’t include direct payments like an earlier relief bill. Pelosi had previously backed the $908 Billion bipartisan bill.

Pelosi’s office hasn’t reacted yet to the phone call. According to Mnuchin, he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reviewed the plan with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I look forward to achieving bipartisan agreement so we can provide this critical economic relief to American workers, families and businesses,” Mnuchin said in the statement.

They will fund part of the proposal with $140 billion in unused Paycheck Protection Program funds and $429 billion in Treasury funds.

This is a developing story.