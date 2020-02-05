Mom, 3 sons killed in Michigan house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi (WOOD) — Investigators believe there were no working smoke detectors inside a house when a fire broke out Wednesday, killing a mother and her three sons.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said around 12:30 a.m. authorities received a report of a fire at a house on Dawes Avenue near the intersection of 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

The scene following a deadly house fire on Dawes Avenue in Grand Rapids on Feb. 5, 2020.

After firefighters arrived on scene, Fire Chief John Lehman said they were able to get the mother and three sons from the second floor of the house. They were all unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency crews performed CPR on all the victims, but the 35-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lehman.

The three children were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other boys, ages 10 and 14, died later Wednesday morning, GRFD confirmed.

Investigators also believe two dogs were killed in the blaze.

News 8 was told the husband and father of the family was at work when the fire sparked.

Lehman added firefighters did not hear smoke detectors when they arrived on scene and haven’t found any evidence of working detectors in the home.

“This is a tragic incident for this family, but these deaths can be prevented with early detection and could have possible made a big difference in this family’s life,” said Lehman

The fire chief urged anyone who doesn’t have working smoke detectors in their home to call the city’s 311 line to participate in the free Residential Safety Program to get in-home fire safety assessments and smoke alarm installed.

“There is really not any good reason why people should go without detectors in their homes within the city of Grand Rapids,” said Lehman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it’s not considered suspicious.

