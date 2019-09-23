Monday is the first day of Fall, but much of the U.S. is still seeing summer-like temps

(CNN/WNEP/WCAX/WBTW) – Say goodbye to summer because it’s officially fall.
The autumnal equinox began Monday at 3:50 a.m. eastern.
This is the mid-point between the longest and shortest days of the year.
It’s the moment when the sun is directly over the equator, and the earth gets nearly the same amount of daylight and darkness.
Even though fall is here, it still may feel summer-like for a little longer.
According to the national oceanic and atmospheric administration, much of the U.S. will have warmer than normal temperatures for part of the fall.
