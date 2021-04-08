Monkeys on the loose in Ohio, with search underway

CINCINNATI — A search is underway in Cincinnati for monkeys on the loose, with them last seen swinging in trees in a cemetery.

According to reports from WLWT-TV and The Associated Press, as many as five monkeys are on the loose, suspected to be from a private owner. Police and volunteers were searching Saint Joseph’s Cemetery on the city’s west side Wednesday night after residents reported monkey sightings.

An animal control officer said it’s possible that the monkeys stopped there to rest for the night.

One woman in the surrounding neighborhood said she came out to get her cat and took pictures.

“My mom thought I was crazy. I said, ‘Look, there’s monkeys out here.’ Then I heard it making the noises, not ‘ooh ooh aah aah’ stuff, but grunts, so I didn’t know what it was,” Alycha Tucker told WLWT. “I just stood there as my eyes adjusted to pitch blackness, and that is when I saw it, just standing there, taller than garbage can, and its arms were real long hanging down and its arms are real skinny.”

Police plan to resume searching Thursday and have reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo for help.