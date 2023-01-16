TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and her two children were seriously injured Sunday night in Lakeland when they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Police said the woman, who they identified as Catherine DeClaire, 36, and the two children, ages, 10 and 8, all from Ruskin, were hit at about 8:55 p.m. by a 20-year-old Lakeland man who had been traveling south on Socrum Loop toward Fernery Road.

The driver hit the brakes to avoid striking them but was unable to stop in time and hit DeClaire and the two children.

The children were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The woman was rushed to Lakeland Regional Health by ground where she was treated for critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Those with additional information are asked to contact investigating Officer Tyler Anderson at Tyler.Anderson@Lakelandgov.net.