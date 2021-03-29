Mother charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 28-year-old mother from the Wheaton-Glenmont area is charged with the attempted murder of a 3-year-old girl, Montgomery County Police say.

Police responded to the home of Anne Akers on Saturday morning at Hathaway Drive after a relative reported blood on the floor of the house. Police say upon arrival they found blood and a pair of scissors on the floor, and a 3-year-old girl with a life-threatening laceration to her neck.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the child, and she was transported to an area hospital.

Police say hospital physicians credited the officer’s life-saving measures with the child’s survival.

Akers is being held at the Central Processing Unit pending a psychiatric evaluation and is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree child abuse.