Mother of Florida autistic boy found dead charged with murder

MIAMI (WFLA) — The mother of the 9-year-old boy found dead in a pond Friday has been charged with first degree murder in her son’s death, according to the Miami Herald.

Patricia Ripley, 47, was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail in the early morning hours Saturday on first degree murder charges.

A Florida Amber Alert was issued for Alejandro Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Friday when Patricia Ripley told police her son was abducted by two men who sideswiped her car and blocked her off on the road.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Ripley alleged that one of the men approached them and asked for drugs. When she told them she didn’t have any, she said he reached into her car, grabbed her cell phone and took Alejandro. She said the two men then took off with the boy.

The Amber Alert was canceled Friday morning after the boy’s body was found in a lake.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the Miami Herald that Ripley eventually admitted she was behind the death of her son.