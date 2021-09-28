Mother who killed daughter paroled after 30 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have learned that convicted child killer, Debra Jenner, has been granted parole.

Now 64, Jenner was convicted in 1988 of stabbing her daughter, three-year-old Abby Lynn Jenner, more than 70 times with a toy metal airplane and a kitchen knife at her Huron home.

In 2003, then Governor Bill Janklow cut Jenner’s sentence from life in prison to 100 years in return for Jenner finally admitting that she murdered Abby.

Jenner has since appeared before the parole board more than a dozen times. She was granted parole on September 15 by a vote of 6 to 3, subject to a psychological evaluation and ordered no contact with children without approval by her parole officer.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is looking back at murder of Abby Jenner, a crime that rocked the community of Huron, and how it was possible for Jenner’s latest parole hearing to be kept quiet tonight on KELOLAND News.