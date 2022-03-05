SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash involving several vehicles, including one that became airborne and landed on top of a restaurant roof, is being investigated in Snyder County, Pennsylvania.

It was a messy scene at the Golden Chopsticks restaurant in Shamokin Dam on Friday night.

Police Chief Tim Bremigen told WBRE that a woman driving an SUV careened into the restaurant’s parking lot about 5:30 p.m. Friday, striking several vehicles. The SUV slammed into a minivan, then launched onto the rooftop of the business.

A child in the SUV was not injured, but the driver was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

Bremigen said four people were also taken to the hospital, including two who were in the parked minivan. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Police said the SUV was removed from the roof about 10:45 p.m.