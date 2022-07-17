LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–A plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday left at least people dead, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation.

“There were no survivors,” the department said in a statement after the crash involving two general aviation aircraft.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172, both single-engine planes, while preparing to land. The Piper crashed into a field east of the runway, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The agency said there were two people aboard each aircraft.

(Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

(Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

(Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which happened about noon on Sunday.