Multiple people dead, 7 others missing after fire destroys 35 boats in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WBTW) – Multiple people are dead and several others are missing after a fire destroyed dozens of boats in Alabama.
News13’s Nexstar sister station WHNT reports emergency crews were called to a reported fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, Alabama around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Multiple people have died and seven are missing as of 6 a.m., WHNT also reports. Seven people were taken to a hospital “in stable condition” and 35 boats were destroyed.
Authorities also told the station a dock was destroyed.
About 17 agencies are on the scene and some have search and rescue boats.
WHNT reporter Jordan Dafnis posted the following video from the scene to Twitter.
Count on News13 for updates.
