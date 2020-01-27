Multiple people dead, 7 others missing after fire destroys 35 boats in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WBTW) – Multiple people are dead and several others are missing after a fire destroyed dozens of boats in Alabama.

News13’s Nexstar sister station WHNT reports emergency crews were called to a reported fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, Alabama around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Multiple people have died and seven are missing as of 6 a.m., WHNT also reports. Seven people were taken to a hospital “in stable condition” and 35 boats were destroyed.

Authorities also told the station a dock was destroyed.

About 17 agencies are on the scene and some have search and rescue boats.

WHNT reporter Jordan Dafnis posted the following video from the scene to Twitter.

#BREAKING Heavy law enforcement presence at the docks near KC’s BBQ at Jackson County Park in Scottsborro. There are several fire engines, ambulances and agencies here. I am working to get information from law enforcement. Will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/oPQ2mcz6IK — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

