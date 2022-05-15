ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KTLA) – One person was killed and another four people were critically injured Sunday in a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the Southern California city of Laguna Woods.

A fifth person also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The shooting happened at a church on the 24000 block El Toro Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The department confirmed one suspect was taken into custody.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to transport “multiple patients,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene, officials said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the tweet said.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.

The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.