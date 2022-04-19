WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County.

An area resident found the body of a black male child about 7:30 Saturday near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came across the body while mushroom hunting.

Police said the body was that of a young, black male between the ages of 5 and 8. According to ISP, the child is approximately 4-feet tall and has a slim build and a short haircut. Detectives think he died sometime within the last week.

Investigators have not released a time or cause of death, and an autopsy is pending.