‘My bad’: Officer misinterprets text from boss sends selfie instead of damaged patrol car

GULFPORT, Miss. (WFLA) – A Mississippi police department posted a funny back and forth by text of an officer’s unfortunate run-in with a pothole.

According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook post, an officer texted with his sergeant to say his patrol car was damaged by a pothole.

After asking if the officer was ok the sergeant asked the officer to send a picture. The officer sent a selfie in response.

The sergeant replied by saying, “Of the damage”

“My bad,” the officer replied.

The post has more than 25,000 shares with thousands of comments laughing at the humorous exchange.