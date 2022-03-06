CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater, Florida, man was arrested Friday afternoon after deputies said he defecated on his neighbor’s porch.

In an affidavit, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Clark Carlyle, 64, walked up to his neighbor’s porch completely naked about 4:40 p.m. and defecated on an outdoor table.

Carlyle was in view of two security cameras during the incident, the affidavit added.

Deputies said they found Carlyle in his RV and spoke to him through his door while he was still naked and uncooperative. He faces a charge of criminal mischief.