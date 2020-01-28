Naked man arrested after trying to board school bus with kids inside

MAUMELLE, AR (KARK/WBTW) — A naked man attempted to board a school bus occupied by children in Maumelle, Arkansas on Thursday, according to police.
The Maumelle Police Department were called to the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn.
The man had crossed a nearby highway and tried to get into a school bus with two adults and six children inside, authorities say.
The man was taken into custody by Maumelle police then taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Police say the man is facing charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
His name has not yet been released.
