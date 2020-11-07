NASCAR claims victory in finishing season during pandemic

A crew member, right, hands driver Sheldon Creed a season champion banner after Creed’s victory in the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR will take the checkered flag on its season on Sunday celebrating that it worked through the pandemic and completed its year.

NASCAR was shutdown for 10 weeks at the start of the pandemic and then one of the first sports to resume when it got back to racing in May.

When the Cup champion is crowned on Sunday, all three of NASCAR’s national series will have completed their full schedules.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said the work the industry did to complete the year was unprecedented and has strengthened the sport.

