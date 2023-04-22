(KTVX) — National Park Week, a nine-day celebration, kicked off Saturday and lasts through April 30, and the National Park Service is asking participants to share their “park story” on social media.

NPS recommends telling the story about any special connections participants have with national parks using the hashtag #MyParkStory. To read what others are saying, you can follow the National Park Service on social media, or subscribe to the hashtag #YourParkStory.

To help get the inspiration flowing, the NPS has created a theme for each day of National Park Week that participants should consider writing about.

Saturday — the theme is connection.

Sunday — the theme is discovery.

Monday — the theme is accomplishment.

Tuesday — the theme is tradition.

Wednesday — the theme is gratitude.

Thursday — the theme is ingenuity.

Friday– the theme is inspiration.

April 29 — the theme is fun.

April 30 — the theme is love.

Other events include: ParkRx Day (Saturday) celebrating “the healing power of parks,” wherein visitors are encouraged participate in self- or ranger-led activities to help start healthy habits; a virtual event (Tuesday) celebrating young conservation leaders on Zoom; and Junior Ranger Day (April 29), which offers activities for younger visitors at certain parks.

To learn more and find a participating park near you, visit the NPS’ website for an interactive map of the U.S. and information on national parks in each state.