Navy contractor arrested on multiple child pornography charges out of Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with multiple other agencies, arrested a Norfolk man this week on numerous charges relating to the exploitation of a minor.

Jesse Dean Boyles, a 53-year-old civilian contractor assigned to the USS Eisenhower, was arrested on one count of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of distribution of child pornography as second offenses.

Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office used certain databases and methods to search for individuals seeking to “engage in the distribution and or solicitation of pornographic images of children.”

As a result, the sheriff’s office says an investigation was launched into the online activities of Boyle.

Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Bedford County Virginia Sheriff’s Offices Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Norfolk Virginia Police Department, and Naval Criminal Investigative Services to arrest Boyle.

“The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the continued assistance and cooperation of our local, regional, and federal law enforcement partners as we continue to protect the children and young adults in our communities,” the department said in a statement released Thursday.

Boyles was remanded to Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a no bond status.