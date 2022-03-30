ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy plane crashed near Chincoteague in Accomack County Wednesday night, according to NASA officials.

The Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic region confirmed with WAVY that crews were responded to a downed aircraft in the water near Wildcat Marsh.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from a station in Elizabeth City and a boat from Chincoteague.

NASA’s emergency response crews received a report of a Navy aircraft down near Wallops Island, NASA officials told WAVY. They said crews responded around 7:45 p.m.

WAVY’s sister station WRIC in Richmond said the Coast Guard told them an Osprey aircraft crashed with three people on board. One was still missing as of 9:35 p.m. Two had been accounted for with broken legs. The third person was last seen strapped in for flight and went down with the plane, which was partially submerged.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) posted a statement on the crash Wednesday night.

“I’m continuing to monitor the Navy plane crash in Accomack County. “I’m keeping our naval aviators, their families, and our first responders in my thoughts and prayers tonight as rescue and recovery efforts continue.” Congresswoman Elaine Luria

