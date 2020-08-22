NC woman in hospital, facing charges after dozens of animals, including illegal fox, seized

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in the hospital and expected to be charged after animal services seized dozens of animals from a Davie County home, including dogs, miniature horses, lizards and an illegal fox, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Davie County Animal Services served a search warrant at an address on the 2000 block of N.C. 801 north after receiving reports of animal neglect.

At the scene, animal services officers were not able to go inside the home due to “unsafe conditions,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Fire crews had to open and ventilate the home. Officials were then able to seize 15 dogs, seven miniature horses, five horses, six chickens, four pigs, three ducks, two lizards, two cats, a fox, an opossum and a marsupial.

The sheriff’s office says the fox is a non-native, African species that is not allowed in the United States. They are still working to identify it.

Jolynn Samantha Hicks, 44, was taken to a hospital.

Deputies say charges are outstanding at this time.

“Davie County Animal Services and Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies and individuals for their assistance: Piedmont Emergency Animal Rescue Team, Animal Response Team Farmington Fire Department, Smith Grove Fire Department, Davie County Rescue Squad, Davie County Squad 81, Davie County EMS, Davie County Emergency Management, NC Wildlife Resource Commission, Davie County Inspections Office, Davie County Fire Marshall’s Office, Mrs. Beth McCashin and community members,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

