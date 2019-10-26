Near record-breaking 49-inch copperhead snake found in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – A snake will be put on display for educational purposes after it was run over by a truck in West Tennessee.

The copperhead in Hardeman County was 49-inches long, which is just three inches shy of a world record for that species.

Officials say people should not be concerned about going into the woods, but they should be careful.

The snake has been donated to the TWRA.

Keep in mind, it’s against the law to intentionally kill venomous snakes in Tennessee.

