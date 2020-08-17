VIDEO: New Mexico mother claims deceased daughter’s spirit caught on video

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of a toddler who died years ago claims her daughter’s spirit is caught on camera. Faviola Rodriguez was two-years-old when she died in September of 2018.

Since then, mother Saundra Gonzales has had problems with people stealing toys and personal belongings from her grave at the Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces. Another family’s camera later captured video and showed it to Faviola’s mother, who says she’s sure it’s her daughter.

“She had introduced herself and she told us that she had something really beautiful to show us that they had captured on their video camera. So then she pulled out her phone and showed it to me, and as soon as she showed me the picture, I started crying,” Gonzales said.

A final image shows what appears to be a man with the little girl. The mother believes it’s Faviola guiding another family’s brother up to heaven.

