ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department fatally shot his wife and two children before killing himself in their New York home on Saturday, authorities said.

Watson Morgan, 46, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead at 12:30 a.m. inside the home on Clydesdale Court in Rockland County, officials said.

The wife and the two boys were shot, and Watson Morgan appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.