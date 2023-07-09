(NEXSTAR) – For the 34th consecutive drawing, no ticket matched the winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $650 million ahead of the next drawing.

As it stands, the jackpot ranks as the ninth largest in game history, edging out a $632.6 million prize split by tickets in California and Wisconsin last year.

Numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, and the Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Three tickets – one each sold in California, Colorado, and Illinois – matched all five white balls, winning $1 million in prizes each.

While Powerball officials estimated the jackpot to be $650 million after Saturday’s drawing, it could still grow ahead of Monday’s drawing (here’s why). Should it grow by another $30 million, it could become the eighth largest in game history.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington) $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland) $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California) $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York) $650 million (estimated): Next drawing Monday $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (California, Wisconsin)

The current jackpot has been growing since mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched all six winning numbers for a jackpot worth $252.6 million. It crossed the half-billion mark last week.

This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2023. A Washington woman won a jackpot worth $754.6 million in February, pocketing the cash option of approximately $407.2 million. It stands as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, meaning the next drawing is slated for July 10.

If you’re ready to try your luck, be prepared: while you have a 1 in 29 chance of winning any of Powerball’s nine available prizes, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of landing the jackpot. While some suggest playing certain numbers or buying more tickets to increase your odds, experts say your chance of winning is the same as everyone else’s.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play.