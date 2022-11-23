LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a Wilson County deputy was shot during a traffic pursuit late Tuesday night in Lebanon.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were alerted just after 10 p.m. that the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a man who was believed to have been involved in a domestic incident involving a weapon.

Wilson County deputies reported that the suspect entered Wilson County at high rates of speed, driving recklessly with no headlights on.

Deputies pursued the suspect toward Sparta Pike and then toward Eastover Road in Lebanon.

The suspect pulled over on Locust Grove Road from Eastover Road when he then exited his vehicle and began firing shots toward a deputy’s vehicle, striking him in the lower leg. The deputy was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect ran to a home on Eastover Road, got on the roof of a garage and began firing shots from the rooftop.

Deputies were able to talk the suspect into surrendering and he was then taken into custody. He was later identified as 22-year-old Billy Randel Bennett, of Gordonsville.

Billy Randel Bennett (Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

“The injured deputy is expected to make a full recovery after receiving medical treatment from a gunshot wound to his lower leg,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

“While deputies continued to pursue the suspect on foot, we rendered aid to the injured deputy by applying a tourniquet above the wound to prevent further loss of blood. Thankfully, we were able to take Bennett into custody without further incident.”

Bennett is being held in the Wilson County Jail with a total bond of $205,000. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2023.

No other information was released. The shooting remains under investigation.