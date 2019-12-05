Gunman dead, two others killed in active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KHON2/AP) — Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Multiple people died in the incident.

It was first reported at 2:37 p.m. local time Wednesday, December 4.

The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor, according to Pearl Harbor.

Officials said that he reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers, before killing himself. Two of the three victims later died.

One victim is in stable condition, according to officials from Pearl Harbor.

It is unclear if the victims were targeted.

The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

Officials said that base security and the Navy investigative services are investigating the scene. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified, according to officials.

According to Sam Spangler with KHON the shooter was assigned to the USS Columbia which was undergoing maintenance at the base. Military officials tell KHON that the shooter and all the victims were male.

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH were closed. The lockdown was later lifted and all gates were reopened around 4 p.m.

Schools were on lockdown.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and military units responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary. GOV. DAVID IGE

Pearl Harbor is one of the Navy’s major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

