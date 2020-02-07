Officials: Elderly FL woman hospitalized after tree falls on home, traps her

SPRING HILL, FL (WFLA/WBTW) – An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after a tree fell on her mobile home and trapped her, Pasco County, Florida officials said.

Pasco Fire Rescue tweeted Thursday afternoon that they were on the scene of a technical rescue on US-41 in the Spring Hill area. About 10 minutes later, they said the woman had been removed from the home.

#TECHNICAL RESCUE UPDATE: Photos show the operation PCFR Firefighters set up to free this woman. Specialized airbags were used to life the tree and roof off of the trapped woman. She was directly under the tree and was bent over by the waist. A dog was also rescued from the home. pic.twitter.com/0J0okuNsn7 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) February 6, 2020

Officials said the woman was in her mobile home during severe weather and a large oak tree fell on her home and trapped her inside.

The woman was flown to a local trauma center as a trauma alert, officials said. Her current condition is unknown.

#TECHNICAL RESCUE UPDATE: The female patient has been extricated from the home, and Bayflite has taken her to a local trauma center. She is listed as a trauma alert. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/7eG5OCAyk9 — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) February 6, 2020

