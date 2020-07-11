Officials working to help hotels through pandemic

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Congress is working on a plan to help hotels get through the struggles they have faced due to the pandemic.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, current occupancy rates are worse than the Great Depression. It could also lead to more than 8,000 hotels being forced to close this September in the United States.

More than 100 members of congress wrote a letter to the treasury department, asking to give money to hotels.

“Lending enough money to be able to make the mortgage payments until the revenue comes back,” said Rep. Van Taylor. “That is the basic idea.”

Texas Congressman Taylor says the money would help get hotels through the Fall.

He plans to introduce legislation soon that provides a more permanent fix.

LATEST HEADLINES: