Ohio detective in critical condition after search warrant leads to shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WBTW) – A police detective has been shot during an incident in Dayton, Ohio.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, a Dayton police detective with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force was shot while serving a drug-related search warrant in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road.

That officer, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Five people in connection with the incident are being interviewed by police.

Montgomery County Jail records show four men were arrested at the Ruskin Road location by a federal agency around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Jail records don’t show any charges for the men.

The Dayton Police Department homicide unit is conducting an investigation into the shooting, while the Professional Standards Bureau will handle an administrative investigation related to the police officers who were at the scene.

A large amount of suspect fentanyl was found in the house, along with cash and multiple weapons. Detectives are at the home searching for evidence.

“Today is a very difficult day for the Dayton Police Department and our federal partners. As we move forward tonight, please keep this officer, his family, our department, the DEA, and the entire community in your thoughts, prayers, and care,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

More details are expected to be released on Tuesday.

